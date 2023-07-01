Full day of events taking place at Vernon's Polson Park today

Happy Canada Day everyone.

The birth of Canada is being celebrated across the nation today and Vernon is no exception.

Numerous events are taking place at Polson Park with activities carrying on well into the evening.

Organizer Mayla Janzen said all the events are free and there is something for everyone.

“We have a full day of events happening here,” Janzen said. “We've got the bouncy castles happening, the community canvass, all the food trucks, we have a spray park, there is a skate competition and the music is going to ramp as we head into the evening.”

Bands will be performing at the Polson Park bandshell until 9 p.m.

“It's a big free party in the city we get to throw, I'm so excited,” she said.

While there will be no fireworks in Vernon this year, Enderby will be celebrating Canada Day with a bang at dusk at Riverside Park.

The city asks residents to not set off their own fireworks and instead enjoy the city's show, which will have safety measures in place.

"The fireworks show will have a certified fireworks show supervisor as well as multiple fire apparatus and firefighters on scene. Precautions are taken prior to, during, and after the fireworks show to ensure site safety," the city says.