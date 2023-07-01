College Way closed on Friday night as firefighters responded to 'fully involved' RV

Photo: Contributed Firefighters responded to a 'fully involved' RV on College Way Friday night.

Coldstream and Lavington firefighters were dispatched to College Way on Friday night, responding to a large RV 'fully involved' in flames.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code said College Way was closed for three hours while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m., with police and ambulance also attending.

“When we got on scene, it was a very large R.V., and it was fully involved in fire,” Morgenthaler-Code said.

“Both the driver and the passenger had safely gotten out of the vehicle.”

According to the fire chief, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Morgenthaler-Code said the fire was due to a mechanical issue and a fire investigator will be looking further into the cause.