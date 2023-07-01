Canada Day questions: How much do you know about our home and native land?

A recent online survey that found just 23 per cent of Canadians could pass our nation's citizenship test is probably an optimistic outlook, if local knowledge of Canadian trivia is any indication.

The real test's questions are hard – really hard.

So, in honour of Canada Day, we rounded up a few slightly easier questions and hit the street.

The results were, well, underwhelming – but all the participants were good natured in their hit and miss attempts to answer questions such as: Whose face is on the $10 bill? Can you name the Great Lakes? ... and, to make it really easy: Who is Canada's prime minister and B.C.'s premier?

Think you can do better? How about these real questions from a sample Canadian citizenship test:

Who was John Buchan? (former governor general in the 1930s).

In what year did the House of Commons recognize the Quebecois as a distinct nation within a united Canada? (2006).

Who was Lieut. Col. John Graves Simcoe? (Upper Canada's first lieutenant governor and founder of Toronto).

Immigrants who wish to become Canadian citizens must answer 20 brain-busters like that – and to pass, they must get at least 75 per cent right.

Regardless of who much we know about Canada's past – one thing we can all agree on is this is one great country.

Happy Canada Day, everybody!