Residents help douse rural Lumby grass fire Friday morning

Photo: Google Street View

By the time the Lumby Fire Department arrived at a grass fire Friday morning, residents were already tackling the flames.

Fire Chief Tony Clayton says the fire was reported at 10 a.m. and was contained to an area of 3x3 metres.

Clayton says a hydro malfunction causing “something hot to land on the ground” is believed to have started the fire four kilometres from the village, on Mabel Lake Road.

“When we got there, there were a few local residents with rakes and shovels,” says Clayton. “They did great at controlling it. We just soaked everything down really good.”

Clayton says he was surprised at how dry things are.

“We appreciate the locals getting it under control until we got there. If they hadn't done that and a bit of a breeze came up, it could have taken off pretty quick,” he said.

“The grass, even though it looks green, is dry and people have to be really careful.”