Vernon fire department urges caution after spate of grass and structure fires

Photo: Jon Manchester

In the wake of four fires this week in Vernon, the fire department is urging caution as the Canada Day weekend approaches.

"Vernon Fire Rescue is reminding residents throughout the whole North Okanagan that it is very hot and dry out there, and that we must all take extreme precautions outside.

"One small spark can spread very quickly, so if you are working outdoors or spending time enjoying outdoor recreational activities, keep water on hand, be very aware of your surroundings, and be cautious about doing activities that could cause a fire to start," the City of Vernon advises.

On Friday, a grass fire was doused in Becker Park – the second one there this month.

It has been deemed human caused.

A house fire in the early hours of Thursday in the Blue Jay subdivision was believed to have involved fireworks, but the city isn't releasing any more information, saying only that the fire department's investigation is complete.

Thursday's midday fire at the Polson Park Motel is confirmed to have started in a dryer in the laundry room and has been deemed accidental in nature.

And yesterday's grass fire on Highridge Road has also been deemed accidental.

"It appears that dry grass cluttered the motor of a mower and started on fire, which then spread to the grass and was taken away by wind," the city says.



If you see fire within Vernon's boundary, call 911 immediately. If you see a fire in the forest, call the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.