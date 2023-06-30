Canada Day boaters urged to be diligent about preventing spread of invasive mussels

Photo: OASISS

Summer has arrived in the Southern Interior, and those who look after our water are trying to keep unwanted guests out of the region.

As tourists and locals alike head to area lakes, the Okanagan Basin Water Board and Okanagan-Similkameen Invasive Species Society remind boaters to clean, drain and dry their watercraft before putting them in local lakes.

Anyone bringing any type of watercraft into the province, including kayaks and paddleboards, is reminded to stop at all mussel inspection stations along the way.

For 11 years, the Don’t Move a Mussel campaign has been raising awareness of the potential impacts of invasive zebra and quagga mussels.

To date, there have been no reported introductions of live zebra or quagga mussels into B.C. lakes.

But, once introduced to a water body, invasive mussels can rapidly multiply and form dense colonies, leading to significant ecological and economic consequences.

“Each year, the Valley attracts thousands of boaters from outside the province,” says Lisa Scott, OASISS executive director. “It would only take one contaminated boat to start an infestation. Invasive mussels could have lasting negative impacts to our lakes, as we have seen in other parts of Canada.”

Zebra and quagga mussels are non-native freshwater mollusks that are originally from Eastern Europe and Western Russia. They were first introduced to Canada in the late 1980s and since then, have spread into lakes and waterways around North America, mainly by contaminated watercraft.

In regions where they have already established, the mussels damage sensitive ecosystems, clog water intake pipes and water infrastructure, ruin beaches, reduce water quality and impact tourism.

The cost of a mussel invasion to the Okanagan would be staggering.

“This threat is very real,” says Anna Warwick Sears, executive director of the water board.

“Invasive mussels could devastate our beloved lakes, which are not only a source of recreation, but also our drinking water and critical to fish and the larger ecosystem. Our organizations are committed to raising awareness about the importance of preventing an invasive mussel introduction, and we encourage the community to join us in this critical endeavour.”

OASISS staff will be at boat launches, community events, youth camps and other key locations this summer, where they will share the importance of stopping at inspection stations and to clean, drain and dry watercraft and gear.

For more information on invasive mussels, click here.