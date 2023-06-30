Coldstream hockey product Austin Roest drafted by NHL's Nashville Predators

Coldstream's Austin Roest is heading to the big leagues.

The Vernon Minor Hockey product was drafted Thursday by the Nashville Predators in the 6th round, 175th overall.

The 19-year-old has been playing for the Everett Silvertips in the WHL for the past three seasons.

In the 2022-23 season, Roest had a career high 32 goals and 46 assists in 60 games.

Roest's father, Stacy, a former NHLer himself, is currently serving as assistant general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League.