Horsehair worm spotted has a nasty habit of killing its host

While technically not a bug, today's Bug of the Week is creepy – and crawly.

Bob Belton spotted an odd-looking critter on a West Kelowna sidewalk recently.

“About as thick as two or three hairs. Certainly smaller than any common earthworm, or even a pencil line,” Belton said in an email.

It would appear the wriggler is a horsehair worm, and while not harmful to humans, they have a rather nasty way of 'raising' their young.

An internet search turns up some creepy facts.

Horsehair worms are very thin – hence the name – and are found on the ground or on plants, especially near a water source.

According to The Wildlife Trust website, the worms lay eggs on water or nearby vegetation, where they are ingested by a suitable host, such as grasshoppers or crickets.

Once inside the host, the larvae live in the primary body cavity and feed on nutrients inside the host by absorbing them directly through their skin.

They moult as they grow, a process that could take two weeks to several months to complete.

This process rarely kills the host as the parasite relies on the host’s nutrients.

Horsehair worms have been known to 'highjack' the host’s nervous system, altering their behaviour to make them actively seek out water. Exactly how they do this remains a mystery to science.

This control will cause a grasshopper or cricket to jump into water, drowning itself when the horsehair worm reaches its adult stage.

Once it encounters water, the horsehair worm burrows from the body to return to water to breed, killing the host if not drowned already.

As if that's not creepy enough, horsehair worms are sometimes found in toilets, causing people to be concerned that they are a human parasite, which they are not.

They have also been found in pools, water tanks and on plants, and can be found throughout Canada and the United States.

