Second fire this month in downtown Vernon's Becker Park

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Firefighters appear to have a brush fire in Vernon's Becker Park quickly knocked down.

No smoke is coming from the scene, and firefighters are soaking down the area in the hillside park behind the Vernon Recreation Centre.

There is no word yet on a cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 a.m.

Vernon firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Becker Park.

The fire is said to be behind the Vernon Recreation Centre in the downtown mountain park.

The fire is currently estimated at 100x100 feet in size.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

The park was the scene of another fire on June 5.