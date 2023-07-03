Start to tourist season a little slow, but summer outlook looking good in Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

Peak tourism season is starting a little slowly this year, according to the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce – but that’s expected to change quickly.

General manager Dan Proulx says local hotels are “pretty well booked” for July and August.

“The outlook beyond July is a positive one, everybody's really excited about it,” says Proulx.

“Even though June was a little slower than it was last year, they expect the 2023 season to be better than it was in 2022.”

Torrie Silverthorn with Vernon Tourism says its data, along with local hoteliers, is seeing similar numbers this year compared to 2022.

“That being said, 2022 was an exceptional year where Vernon really saw the pent-up demand for travel that was left over from the pandemic, and our city did a great job of capturing our market share of that demand.”

Silverhorn says the city saw just under 1.5 million visitors last year, up from the 800,000 in 2021.

She added estimated hotel room tax revenues for 2022 were $41,605,174.

Silverthorn says, overall, tourism in the city is continuing to grow and trend upwards.

Proulx says the industry brings a lot of money to the city, and everyone is hoping for a good season.

The wildfire season and how it plays out is a potential concern

“So, you know, fingers crossed, that the season is good and we don't have to worry about that and we can have a positive season ahead of us,” said Proulx.

Silverthorn says inflation does not appear to be having an impact. Visitors might be spending a little less, but they're still coming.

“This means, while visitors are still taking their Vernon vacation, they may be eating out only once as opposed to twice on their trip, or they may be booking two rounds of golf as opposed to four while they are here in Vernon.”

Now would be a great time for Vernonites to explore their own backyard amd support local tourism businesses, she adds.