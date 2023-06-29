Vernon lawyer accused of 'misappropriating' thousands in client funds

Photo: Jon Manchester North Valley Law website.

"Some or all" of $71,149 is what a Vernon Lawyer is accused of withdrawing in legal fees without a client's consent.

Leonard Hil Marriott of North Valley Law is being called before a hearing panel of the Law Society of British Columbia.

According to a citation dated June 14, it’s to inquire into his “conduct or competence" as a member of the law society.

Marriott is accused of improperly withdrawing some or all of $71,149.12 from trust in executor fees.

It’s also accused that Marriott “misappropriated or improperly withdrew from trust some or all of $26,760.21” when he was not entitled to the money.

According to the citation, the allegation constitutes professional misconduct, conduct unbecoming the profession, or a breach of the Legal Profession Act.

In a separate allegation, Marriott has been accused of failing to “obtain, confirm, and/or correctly document instructions from the client on all necessary matters.”

But that's not all his legal worries.

Court filings show Marriott owing $82,000 in delinquent child support and another $63,000 in unpaid judgments from Ontario family court.

Marriott was in Vernon Supreme Court at the end of May seeking court approval of a ‘conduct of sale’ of an Enderby farm property co-owned with his ex-wife, to pay off debts to a number of creditors, including the Canada Revenue Agency, to which he owes an estimated $175,000.

In December 2022, a Law Society of British Columbia investigation cited Marriott for failing to provide a client with the "quality of service expected of a competent lawyer" in a property transfer and estate matter.

The allegations have yet to be proven in court.