700 new immigrants have called Vernon area home over the past year

During the past year, 700 immigrants have called the North Okanagan home.

The majority have come from war-torn Ukraine. Others came from around the globe.

Dozens of recent newcomers celebrated their new home at a barbecue Thursday, at Vernon's Kin Beach park.

Maylin Godoy came here from Ecuador.

She arrived in Canada two years ago with her husband, after living in the United States for a while.

Godoy says she has found Vernon residents to be most welcoming.

“When we came here, we liked all the nature, the lakes, the people, so we decided to stay,” she said.

“Also, the opportunities Vernon has for immigrants is very good. Compared to the United States, Canada is really open to immigrants.

“People are also more welcoming compared to people in the U.S. ... Here in Vernon, it was like everybody is welcoming and everybody is inviting you to stay.”

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society hosted the barbecue, sponsored by Kal Tire.

Anetha Kashuba, with the society, says it offers a variety of programs to help those new to Canada get settled, learn the language, find a job, and a wide range of other services.

“We support all immigrants coming into the community. We have a settlement team that helps with documentation, setting up bank accounts to getting a driver's licence – just all the paperwork which can be hard even for us to understand,” Kashuba said.

“Some have left everything – people that are running from war. Some choose this, it's like their ultimate dream to come to Canada, so we get to experience that joy and that desire and that pride of finally getting to come and live in Canada.”

For more information on VDICSS, visit its website.