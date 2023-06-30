Carpe D'Wine launches floating wine tours from Vernon waterfront

Photo: Jon Manchester

Shelley McDonald certainly "seized the day" when she started her business, Carpe D'Wine.

McDonald moved from Edmonton with the dream of starting a wine truck.

She ended up with a boat.

So, of course, she started floating wine tours.

Along with 'Captain Morte' aka Mike Mortensen and 'Chief Stew' Trisha Reimer, McDonald aims to offer Below Deck-style service on board the Spirit of the Okanagan houseboat.

While it's not quite the mega yacht of the popular reality TV series, McDonald does roll out a real red carpet and hands out bubbly wine as you step on board.

It's the first tourism service of its kind in Vernon and is fully licensed to serve on the water.

Patrons are also treated to charcuterie with locally sourced farmer's market produce and meats and cheeses from Mediterranean Market.

The wine are all local, too.

McDonald has partnered with wineries Intrigue, Arrow Leaf, Priest Creek, Beaumont, Ancient Hill and hopes to add more soon.

Cruises are $161 (taxes all in), and McDonald has committed 5% of her sales to the SPCA.

She's a certified sommelier with numerous wine trade accreditations to her name.

"I love wine," she says ... "but what do I know about boats?!"

That's Mortensen is on board.

"I came from Edmonton and had the dream of having a wine truck," says McDonald. "I ended up with a boat!"

She picked up the Spirit of the Okanagan, which had previously offered dinner cruises under previous ownership, when a neighbour said her parents "had a boat they wanted to sell."

The vessel can hold 33 passengers and is available for wine cruises, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations and other occasions.

It launches from Paddlewheel Park and can also be booked to come right to your own dock.