Mabel Lake outdoor watering restrictions in place for Canada Day weekend

Outdoor water restrictions

The Regional District of North Okanagan says it is concerned about water system capacity for the Thursday to Monday period as tourists and locals flock to vacation properties on the North Okanagan lake.

The RDNO says it's putting the watering restriction in place to ensure water availability for essential use.

“Historical water usage on the July long weekend is high, and the water system has had issues in the past keeping up to demand,” the RDNO says.

“Customers must take action to reduce the risk that the reservoirs become depleted, resulting in loss of water to customers, and/or compromised water quality.”

Residents are still able to maintain plant health by watering by hand with a can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle.

Sprinklers, filling and refilling pools, garden ponds or water features are not permitted.

Also not allowed are cleaning outdoor surfaces, vehicle washing, or other non-essential water use.

Normal summer water restrictions will be back in effect on July 4. This allows residents to water outdoors according to a schedule based on street addresses.

