Petition grows to save Vernon's Lincoln Lanes bowling alley

Photo: realtor.ca

A petition launched to save Vernon's Lincoln Lanes garnered more than 1,000 signatures in just one day.

The venerable Vernon bowling alley was listed for sale in September last year, and has thus far attracted no buyers.

It is listed as "prime development property" and is zoned for row housing.

But, bowling fans are crying fowl.

Launched on Wednesday, the change.org petition had attracted 1,220 signatures by Thursday afternoon.

Heather Leask created the petition.

"Lincoln Lanes in Vernon, BC has been in operation for 50 years. The owners have recently decided to retire and put the lanes up for sale.

"They want to keep it as a bowling lane, in order to continue to support the hundreds of league bowlers, the Special Olympics bowlers, and the families who hold birthday parties, as well as just average Vernonites who like to throw a game throughout the year," says Leask.

Supporters fear the bowling will be torn down to make way for housing.

The petition calls on the City of Vernon to purchase the property and continue to operate the bowling alley.

"The recreation services that Vernon offers for swimmers, skaters, athletes, etc. needs to be extended to those who love the sport of five-pin bowling. It is a sport that can be done by any age and any ability level. It keeps children, adults, and seniors active," says Leask.

And, apparently, she's not alone.

"This bowling alley means so much to me! Some of my best memories were made in this place from when I first picked up a bowling ball around the age of two, through my teenage years until I became an adult. So many people like myself have grown up here.... It would be so heartbreaking to watch this place get torn down," Cora Goncalves wrote on the petition page.

"Vernon needs a bowling Alley. There isn't a lot else that families and teenagers can do indoors for wholesome recreation that isn't too expensive," added Kelly Robson.

The 1.18-acre 25th Avenue property was listed last fall for $1,995,000. It has since been dropped to $1,895,000.

The building itself is 10,400 square feet in size and contains 14 five-pin bowling lanes.