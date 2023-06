Photo: Thinkstock.com

Pavement crack sealing has begun in a number of Vernon neighbourhoods.

The City of Vernon says work began Thursday in the Heritage Drive, Alexis Park and Blue Jay Subdivision areas.

Residents are asked to slow down and follow traffic control measures when crews are working.

The city says the program should take three weeks to complete.

Anyone with questions about the program can call City Operations at 250-549-6757.