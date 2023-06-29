Coldstream firefighters visit Kidston Elementary for a good, old soaking

Photo: Coldstream Fire Hall

This is one fight these kids didn't mind losing.

It was a good, old-fashioned water fight as members of the Coldstream Fire Department visited Kidston Elementary School on Wednesday.

Although, it would be fair to say the "fight" was completed one-sided.

"It was a bluebird day ... when a few of us went to Kidston Elementary with an engine and a brush truck for a water fight with the Grade 7s," Coldstream Fire Hall posted on its Facebook page.

"Suffice it to say, a few kids got wet. OK, all of them did!"

New department recruit Kate did the soaking.

She even got both Grade 7 teachers, Mrs. McMillan and Mr. Aujla, the fire department said.