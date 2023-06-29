Crews douse grass fire off Highway 97 south of Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.

A grass fire on private property off Highway 97 south of Vernon has been extinguished.

The fire burned an area of about 200 metres by 50 metres along Highridge Road, which leads to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park.

The fire appears to have gotten to within 30-40 metres of a nearby home before being stopped by crews.

The property owner tells Castanet a spark from grass cutting started the fire, which was then fed by wind.

ORIGINAL 1 p.m.

Crews are at the scene of a grass fire south of Vernon off Highway 97.

The fire is burning north of Kekuli Bay Provincial Park.

Smoke is visible from across the lake.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will update.

Photo: Jon Manchester