Armstrong Boys and Girls Club carrying on in wake of fire

Photo: Brennan Scott

BCG Okanagan says its programs will continue in temporary space following a fire early Wednesday at the Armstrong Boys and Girls Club.

Shortly after 2 a.m., the club's shuttle bus was destroyed in the fire, which also scorched an exterior wall and began to make its way inside the building before being extinguished.

The fire remains under investigation.

"We want to ensure all our club member families are notified that we are still operating our programs," a BCG spokesperson said in an email.

"We are grateful to the fire department for quickly putting out the fire.... While we are not able to run programs out of our building at this time, it is heartening to see how the community has rallied together to find a solution to ensure our vital programming for families can continue.

"As our summer camps start on Tuesday, July 4, we are thankful for the quick response from the City of Armstrong and School District 83, who are working with us to find a temporary space to ensure programming remains uninterrupted," the club said.

Police are seeking public tips on the fire.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Armstrong RCMP at 250-546-3028 and quote file 2023-3762.