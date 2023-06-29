Laundry room fire at Vernon supportive housing motel

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

Fire crews continue to go through the building at Polson Park Motel, to ensure all is safe following a laundry room fire.

City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier says firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after noon, for reports of heavy smoke coming from the building.

The fire was located in the laundry room, although a cause has not been given.

It was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured in the incident.

ORIGINAL: 12:25 p.m.

Fire crews are responding to a fire in a budget Vernon motel.

The fire is said to be in the first-floor laundry room at the Polson Park Motel, on the corner of Highway 97 and 24th Avenue.

Occupants have evacuated the building.

A small amount of smoke is hanging in the air, but no flames are visible.

Three fire trucks are on scene, including Vernon Fire Rescue's ladder truck, along with RCMP.

The motel was purchased by the provincial government in 2022, to house the homeless and those at risk of homelessness.

BC Housing invested $2.6 million in the purchase and renovations.

The site had previously been leased by BC Housing since April 2020 as temporary housing for the vulnerable.