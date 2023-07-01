Vernon author pens self-help book with practical advice on how to overcome adversity

Photo: Darren Jacklin

He's an international speaker, entrepreneur, philanthropist and has been knighted into the Spanish Royal Family and now Sir Darren Jacklin can add author to his list of accomplishments.

When he is not speaking in far off lands or working with less fortunate in Africa, Jacklin calls Vernon home.

Jacklin said the goal of his book, Until I become, is not to make the author money, but to help others achieve more in life and hurdle obstacles in their way.

“For many years I had many people wanting me to write a book, but I had not interest in writing a book,” he said.

But during the lockdown of COVID 19 he and his life partner, Tatiana, were going over journals he had amassed over the past 30 years and Tatiana convinced him of the need to write a book.

“Every human being is searching for something in their lives and everybody is solving a problem from their lives so I share with people how I have overcome a lot of adversities and failures and challenges and set backs in my life,” Jacklin said. “There are practical things I have done to overcome dealing with depression, low self confidence, self esteem, motivation – so it gives you a practical roadmap in less than 100 pages.”

At the end of each chapter, Jacklin said there are tips on the next steps to take and actionable items to help them achieve their goals.

Until I become is available on Amazon, online and area book stores.

Jacklin, who is currently heading to Africa to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, also sits on paid international boards of directors and advisory boards of public and private companies.

He has successfully advised a small private American residential real estate company to grow to an internationally recognized publicly traded company on the NASDAQ that is now in more than 20 countries on five continents with over 80,000 agents.

He has also personally trained more than 157 Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, AT&T, Black & Decker, Barclays Bank, as well as high school, college and university students and lastly, professional athletes.

He and Tatiana are the founders of Leaders Yielding to New Knowledge (LY2NK Foundation), a non-profit charity that oversees a global team of people who share the vision, spread the word, and take steps every day to bring this vision to reality.