Province providing millions to Armstrong and RDNO for wastewater project

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A wastewater infrastructure project in the North Okanagan will have economic and environmental benefits for the region.

The City of Armstrong is receiving $14.5 million from the province to upgrade its wastewater infrastructure to meet regulatory compliance and integrate its system with the regional north Okanagan wastewater system. Regional services are a cost-effective means to protect public and environmental health.

“Improvements to our wastewater infrastructure will ensure that our wastewater system meets regulatory compliance and meets the needs of our residents for years to come,” said Armstrong Mayor Joe Cramer. “The province is listening to our concerns and together we are working to successfully implement a regional wastewater system.”

The province is also providing $9.5 million to the Regional District of North Okanagan to expand community sewer service to sections of electoral areas that rely on septic systems.

Bob Fleming, RDNO Area B (Swan Lake/Commonage), said the project will allow for more irrigation to farm land as well as allowing for more development.

Fleming said more than 200 properties in Areas B and C are predominantly zoned commercial, not industrial, “so we are hopeful we will see applications for that area.”

Fleming said the treatment plant will also reduce reliance on septic fields.

“The funding received from the provincial government is a significant investment in the future of our region,” said Kevin Acton, RDNO chairperson. “The North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project is a critical initiative that will help protect our environment, promote sustainability and support the economic growth of our communities.”

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee, said, “This is a diverse and growing region, and our government recognizes that infrastructure must be upgraded and enhanced in order to meet the demands that come with increased populations. This funding will be used to improve water access for the people of Armstrong and north Okanagan and will support growth for years to come.”

Fleming said if all goes well, work on the project could begin this fall.