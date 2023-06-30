SD22 names Governor General Award recipients for past two years

Photo: Sgt Mathieu St-Amour, Rideau Hall Governor General Academic Award winners have been named by School District 22. The recipients represent all five local secondary schools. The district listed winners for the past two years, explaining the medals are traditionally a year behind and COVID-19 delayed the naming of the 2020/2021 students.

Governor General Academic Award Winners School Recipient 2020/2021 Recipient 2021/20221 Bloom Mark Hesketh Cali Garro Kal Olivia Tymkiw Joyce Hao VSS Alexandra Murphy Emma Vanderwal Fulton Rebeka Beganova Bremyn Upsdell-Reddekopp Seaton Quin Soon Nathan Stewart

Because the students are no longer enrolled with the district, their whereabouts are not fully known, says Supt. Christine Perkins.

Principal Mike Edgar with Clarence Fulton Secondary says his former student Rebeka Beganova has completed two years studying at Okanagan College and will be attending UBC Vancouver for her third year this fall, while Bremyn Upsdell-Reddekopp has just finished his first year at the immersive Science One program at UBC Vancouver. Upsdell-Reddekopp is spending his summer working at the Okanagan Science Centre before heading back to UBC in the fall.

Melissa Yurkowski, principal at Chalres Bloom Secondary in Lumby, remembers Mark Hesketh as “an incredibly hard-working academic.” She adds he was a well-rounded student and athlete who always found time to be kind and supportive of his peers. “Mark is also an amazing musician who has songs on Spotify,” Yurkowski says.

When it comes to recalling Cali Garro, Yurkowski describes her as “one of the kindest and most modest students that I have ever worked with.” She says Cali excelled in academics, scoring in the high 90s in most of her courses and was also an athlete who played many school sports. “Cali was always thinking out of the box, and her uniqueness is what makes her so fantastic.”

For nearly 150 years, the Governor General’s Academic Medals have recognized the outstanding scholastic achievements of students in Canada. They are awarded to the student graduating with the highest average from a high school, as well as from approved college or university programs.

There are four distinct levels: bronze at the secondary school level; collegiate bronze at the post-secondary, diploma level; silver at the undergraduate level; and gold at the graduate level.

Along with medals, students will receive personalized certificates signed by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

Pierre Trudeau, Tommy Douglas, Kim Campbell, Robert Bourassa, Robert Stanfield and Gabrielle Roy are just some of the more than 50,000 people who have also received the medals over the years.