Charges stayed for Vernon man accused of pointing laser at WestJet en route to Kelowna

Photo: National Business Aviation Association

Charges were quietly dropped months ago against a Vernon man accused of pointing a powerful laser at a passing WestJet airliner.

Blake Everett Dergez had been charged under the Aeronautics Act with engaging in behaviour that endangers the safety or security of an aircraft in flight.

He was charged in September 2021 after being arrested in Vernon's Becker Park.

Nav Canada had contacted police to inform them someone was pointing a green laser at passing planes. The WestJet flight was en route to Kelowna.

However, after appearing in Vernon court this week on charges related to his arrest, including assault with a weapon, assaulting an officer, uttering threats, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, it was revealed that the laser pointing charges were stayed.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada confirmed in an email that a stay of proceedings was entered on Feb. 6. The prosecution service gave no reasons for the stay.

Dergez was expected to enter a guilty plea Monday to the other charges, but did not do so.

The matter was adjourned to July 10, to fix a date for trial.

Dergez remains in custody.

At the time of the laser incident, Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar said it was the third such incident in less than a month.