Vernon School District teams up with BCG for preschool offerings

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Families of young learners in Vernon are already looking ahead to September, when School District 22 opens its doors to children under five.

“We know if we support early learners, they have better success in high school and beyond,” says assistant superintendent Katherine Oviatt, who is encouraged by interest parents are already showing in the preschool program.

Five locations will open on the school grounds of Mission Hill, Harwood, Ellison, and Alexis Park elementaries, and another in Lavington.

Parents can choose to send their child two or three days a week for either a couple of hours in the morning or afternoon.

The preschools will operate out of blue modular buildings that were set up on school grounds last year.

Oviatt cites a host of reasons for the delay, the biggest was ensuring the district had proper licensing.

“We are new to this… We are building an airplane in the air here,” she says.

Appliances and furniture were slow to be delivered, fencing and skirting had to be ordered and installed, and there was landscaping to finish.

Along with the expansion into preschool, the district is partnering with BGC Okanagan to offer after-school programming on the same sites.

“When we have a student who is regularly supported in school, we can keep them on site and transition them to after-school care.”

Those students will continue to work with certified early childhood educators during after-school hours.

BGC will hire its own staff, run programs and handle registrations.

BGC director of operations Kirstie Blanleil is excited for the early learning opportunities the partnership will provide.

"Having childcare right on school grounds is amazing," she says of having access to fields and playgrounds right outside the new facilities. "This is going to be a game changer for families in Vernon."

Registration will be open through BGC Okanagan's website starting July 24.

After-school programming started this past school year out of OK Landing and Beairsto elementaries and gives priority to students from the school community or those who require additional support.

BX Elementary is already waitlisted for its after-school program, which will open in the fall.

Preschool registrations will begin in August.