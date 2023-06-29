Fireworks believed to be cause of Vernon house fire

Photo: VFRS

Fireworks are believed to have been involved in a house fire overnight that heavily damaged a Vernon home.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire in the Blue Jay subdivision just before 1 a.m. on the 6500 block of Blue Jay Road.

Crews arrived to find the front entrance of the home was in flame, with extension into the attic and burning through the roof.

"There was extensive damage to the entire structure due to the roof collapsing and fire operations," says Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink.

"Crews remained on site for the duration of the night and began an investigation this morning."

Two occupants and a pet dog escaped the fire safely, and no injuries were reported.

Emergency Support Services has been called in to assist the family.

RCMP, paramedics, FortisBC and BC Hydro also attended the incident.

Vernon Fire Rescue reminds residents it is illegal to possess, store, or discharge fireworks within city limits without a permit.

"This is particularly important to remember ahead of the Canada Day long weekend," the fire department says.

Possession, storage, or discharge of fireworks without a permit can result in a fine of up to $300 – and multiple fines may be issued for a single infraction.