Curtis Sagmoen pleads guilty to probation violations

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A North Okanagan man who has a history of violent crimes against women pleaded guilty in Vernon Provincial Court Wednesday to breaching terms of his probation.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen made headlines in 2017 when the body of 18 year old Traci Genereaux was found on his parent’s farm on Salmon River Road. He was never charged in relation to her death.

His probation dates back to 2020 when Sagmoen was convicted of running over a sex trade worker with a quad.

In a separate incident involving another sex trade worker, Sagmoen was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine.

Both incidents took place within days of each other in the summer of 2017.

Sagmoen, who is in his early 40s, is bound by a court imposed probation order that specifies he must not have any contact with sex trade workers.

In 2022, RCMP renewed an earlier warning to sex trade workers who may be new to the area to “not respond to any requests for services in the area where Curtis Wayne Sagmoen lives.”

Ann Seymour with BC Prosecution Service confirmed Sagmoen pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching his probation but no details were given as to exactly what those breaches were.

Sagmoen is currently out on bail and did not enter his pleas in person. His next court date is scheduled for August.