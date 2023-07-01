city
Saturday, Jul 1
Happy Canada Day!
217697
Vernon  

Reduced commercial recycling pickup begins in Vernon

Reduced recycling pickup

- | Story: 434266

Reduced commercial recycling collection has begun for Vernon businesses.

As of today, pickup is now reduced from three times a week to once.

Businesses enrolled in the city’s commercial recycling program will now have their recycling picked up on Wednesdays only.

Customers with greater recycling have the option of adding Friday pickup, for an additional service fee.

Those wanting to sign up for the extra day can contact the City of Vernon’s operations division at 250-549-6757.

Materials accepted for collection remain the same: unlimited blue or clear bags of ledger paper, newspaper, tin cans, aluminium, books, magazines and coloured plastics with recycling symbols 1 through 7.

Cardboard must be cut and tied into bundles no larger than 2x3x6 feet. Glass is not accepted.

The city says the program is mandatory to all commercial and industrial properties within city limits (excluding Blue Jay subdivision, Predator Ridge, Silver Star Foothills, Turtle Mountain and Okanagan Landing past the yacht club).

Commercial garbage collection will not be affected.

The disposal of wooden pallets and oversized materials is still the responsibility of businesses.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

212228
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


210279


Real Estate
4873050
102 1385 Bertram Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Comet
Comet Vernon SPCA >


216823


TheTango.net
Treasures in the trash

Treasures in the trash

Galleries | July 01, 2023

Stars offered Academy membership

Showbiz | July 01, 2023

Best fan moments

Must Watch | July 01, 2023

Man 'finds' a dog skit

Must Watch | July 01, 2023

Weekend Dose

Daily Dose | July 01, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
217050
217748