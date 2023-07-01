Reduced commercial recycling pickup begins in Vernon

Photo: Unsplash/Jon Moore

Reduced commercial recycling collection has begun for Vernon businesses.

As of today, pickup is now reduced from three times a week to once.

Businesses enrolled in the city’s commercial recycling program will now have their recycling picked up on Wednesdays only.

Customers with greater recycling have the option of adding Friday pickup, for an additional service fee.

Those wanting to sign up for the extra day can contact the City of Vernon’s operations division at 250-549-6757.

Materials accepted for collection remain the same: unlimited blue or clear bags of ledger paper, newspaper, tin cans, aluminium, books, magazines and coloured plastics with recycling symbols 1 through 7.

Cardboard must be cut and tied into bundles no larger than 2x3x6 feet. Glass is not accepted.

The city says the program is mandatory to all commercial and industrial properties within city limits (excluding Blue Jay subdivision, Predator Ridge, Silver Star Foothills, Turtle Mountain and Okanagan Landing past the yacht club).

Commercial garbage collection will not be affected.

The disposal of wooden pallets and oversized materials is still the responsibility of businesses.

For more information, visit the city’s website.