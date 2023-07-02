Public safety, staff housing key issues for local liquor industry

Photo: Unsplash/Amie Johnson

Liquor industry insiders are as concerned about public safety as everyone else.

Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC) members met in Vernon this week, to talk with local liquor licensees, liquor store workers, pubs and bars and hear their concerns.

Executive director Jeff Guignard says Vernon businesses are seeing more issues arise surrounding public safety and homelessness, mental health, and addiction issues.

“It just shows that the scope of the homeless and addiction and public safety issues that we experience in Vancouver, where I live, is spreading out to a lot of other communities,” said Guignard.

One business had to put a roof on its recycling area because people were breaking in to steal bottles. Others have had windows broken multiple times, and one said someone locked themselves in a bathroom to smoke crack.

Guignard is travelling through the Okanagan to hear from about 150 members in the region. He says concerns about public disorder are relatively new.

“I didn't hear those issues when I was on the road before the pandemic, visiting places like Vernon, but now it's becoming a serious business concern,” he says.

“It's a society problem, but it's impacting our industry, because we're the ones footing the bill for a lot of the property damage that gets associated with that.”

He says business owners are frustrated and looking to the government for compensation, “as well as to address the root causes.”

Also top of mind, says Guignard, is affordable housing, and how the shortage is impacting businesses' ability to hire staff. He says it’s the first question interviewees ask: do you have somewhere for me to live?

“Our industry has a serious staffing issue. We’re about 20,000 workers short of what we want to be to get full productivity so we can recover from the pandemic,” said Guignard.

“And even when we find workers, there’s nowhere to put them. In Vernon, there's just no affordable housing. That's gotten worse over the last several years of doing these trips.”

He says he’s been hearing of hotels with a liquor licence allocating rooms for staff, or owners buying housing and converting it to staff housing.

“(It) makes them feel sometimes like they're becoming a slumlord, but they just need to put their staff somewhere.”

He’s been hearing similar things throughout the Interior.

Next steps, Guignard says, are to head to the provincial government to speak on behalf of the industry. He says the province's priorities line up with what businesses are calling for: public safety, affordable housing, health care.

“The government's focus is on the right buckets. But what I'm experiencing is the gap between that focus and the direct supports on the ground for the businesses that are actually paying these expenses. So we have to close that gap,” Guignard said.