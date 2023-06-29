Thieves clear out entire Vernon patio, steal furniture, even the carpet

Photo: Clifford and Donna Pringle

A Vernon couple woke up to find their entire set of patio furniture had been stolen while they slept – including the carpet.

Clifford and Donna Pringle live in the Beachwalk Villas townhouse complex on Tronson Road, near the Vernon Airport.

Cliff says they woke Wednesday morning to find their back deck completely empty.

Thieves made off with a sectional couch, two chairs, a table, and the carpet they were sitting on.

Pringle suspects the culprits lifted the furniture over his back fence, as their home backs onto Tronson Road.

The incident is believed to have happened between 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

A neighbour reported suspicious activity in the neighbourhood to police about 3:30 a.m.

Pringle says the incident was unsettling – "especially since we slept through it."

But – the story has a happy ending.

Pringle says police contacted him Wednesday evening to say they had recovered the stolen items, and they are now back where they belong.

No damage was done to the property or garden, "even the flowers were left intact," he says.

No other neighbours reported any thefts, and Pringle says crime has not previously been an issue.

He estimates it would have cost about $2,000 to replace the stolen items.

"I just sold my barbecue the day before, so at least they didn't get that," he said matter of factly.

Pringle says the thieves were probably casing the entire complex, "and saw something they liked."

"We have been robbed. All our deck furniture including the carpet is gone. Sometime last night. We were home and heard nothing," the Pringles posted on Facebook.