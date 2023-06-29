Countdown on for this weekend's Funtastic tournament and music festival in Vernon

Chelsey Mutter

It’s that time of year – the 37th annual Funtastic Festival is set to return to Vernon this weekend.

The slo-pitch tournament and music festival kicks off Friday at the Department of National Defence fields at the top of Mission Hill.

Funtastic president Jamie Austin says 128 teams will descend on the North Okanagan, with the first pitch at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

“We're super excited to be back again this year, and we are well on our way to getting the event kind of rolling. We've had a good couple of days for setup,” Austin said Wednesday.

Funtastic takes place June 30-July 3. Tickets for the music festival are available here.

New for this year's event, minors will be allowed inside the beer gardens with a parent or guardian, until 7 p.m.

Austin says the society is promoting its local night, Sunday.

"We're actually doing a giveaway; we have two floor tickets to P!nk for her October show in Vancouver, plus two nights accommodation at the Hampton Hotel," Austin explained.

"To enter that contest, you have to be here in the beer garden, you have to be wearing pink, and you get a ticket – and then hopefully you get your name drawn for that."

Funtastic is working to getting everything set up for the weekend's action. Food trucks will also be on site.

“We have a large music festival this weekend as well, with the Yellow Brick Road on Friday night. We've got Tyler Joe Miller on Saturday, our headliner, and then The Young 'Uns on Sunday.

Austin says it takes about a week to get everything set up, and volunteers have been working at the DND fields since Sunday.

Seeing the crowds enjoy Funtastic makes all the hard work is worth it, says Austin.

“When this place is full with 4,000 people in here, it's insane. It just puts a smile on my face,” he says.

“So it's a lot of hard work for a lot of volunteers. And once, you know, we see the people in here, it just kind of lightens your heart and makes it all worthwhile.”