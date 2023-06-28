Work begins on pilot section of Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: RDNO Construction crews begin work on the Shuswap North Rail Trail near Highway 97 in Enderby.

Work is commencing on the first section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

The two-kilometre Enderby-Splatsin pilot section marks the first "shovels in the ground" phase of the project.

Splatsin First Nation, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Regional District of North Okanagan are working in partnership to develop the full 50-km greenway trail.

When complete, the trail will stretch between Sicamous and Armstrong.

The development of the pilot section will be the first fully developed section of the trail, which has been a vision for the three governments for years.

It will allow users to get a feel for the trail while additional funding is secured.

The contract for the test section has been awarded to Yucwmenlúcwu, a division of Splatsin Development Corp.

In Secwepemctsin, Yucwmenlúcwu translates to "Caretakers of the Land."

The federal and provincial governments contributed $459,061 to the project. In addition, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association partnered with the provincial Ministry of Tourism to secure an additional $250,000.

Construction of the pilot section is expected to be complete this fall.