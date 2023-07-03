217287
Hospice pilot program aimed at providing answers to handle end-of-life

Navigating the end of life

Figuring out what to do and who to call when someone you love is dying can be daunting and confusing.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society can help and offers a new service to help answer any end-of-life questions you may have.

"Acting on feedback provided by our community, a need was identified for a position focused purely on helping people navigate our complex healthcare system," says NOHS executive director Lisa Matthews.

A dedicated phone line is now available to call and make an appointment with an 'end-of-life navigator'.

"We want to support people to prepare for the palliative journey whether for themselves or a loved one, identify what services are available before, during or after the journey, and how to access them," says Matthews.

Gabriel Newman has a master's degree in social work and is responsible for designing and running the program.

He says there are lots of resources available for families, and he understands how people can feel overwhelmed trying to find information and support when they are already dealing with emotions of loss.

"Right now, this is a pilot project that will run until January 2024. We will spend the next six months improving the program so we can access sustainable funding with the hope of the program being part of NOHS's regular community services," he says.

Call 250-241-6277 to make a phone or virtual appointment.

The pilot project is funded through the Partnering on Appropriate Virtual Care Program through Healthcare Excellence Canada.

The NOHS is one of 135 sites in nine provinces taking part in the program.

