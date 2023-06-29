ICBC stats point out Vernon's most notorious crash sites

Photo: Jon Manchester/file

You might want to keep your wits about you at Vernon's most crash-prone intersections.

Not surprisingly, Vernon's busiest roads are also those with the most accidents, according to the latest crash data from ICBC.

When you're making the turn into Fruit Union Plaza at the bottom of Hospital Hill, keep your eyes peeled.

The access into the strip mall from 25th Avenue and 32nd Street is Vernon's highest collision area, according to ICBC.

That intersection alone saw more than 200 busted bumpers over the past five years – 81 of those incidents resulting in injury.

Coming in a close second is the turning lane at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue by the Safeway gas bar, with 188 collisions.

The intersection at Village Green Mall by the Petro Canada station at 27th Street and 48th Avenue is next with 157 accidents.

Other bad corners are in front of the McDonald's on 58th Avenue where it connects with 27th Street, and the intersection at 27th Street and 43rd Avenue beside MacDonald Park.

The Top 10 crash corners in Vernon are:

25th Ave & 32nd St, 201 crashes

32nd St & 43rd Ave, 188 crashes

27th St & 48th Ave, 157 crashes

27th St & 58th Ave, 112 crashes

27th St & 43rd Ave, 77 crashes

25th Ave & 34th St, 74 crashes

32nd Ave & 32nd St, 71 crashes

Hwy 97 & Stickle Rd, 71 crashes

32nd St. & 39th Ave, 60 crashes

Hwy 6 and Kalamalka Lake Rd, 56 crashes

ICBC's crash data dashboard for the Southern Interior can be accessed here and comes with interactive maps.

Collision data is available for the past five years and is broken down into crashes that result in injury or fatalities, and those reporting only property damage.

Damages to parked cars or dents that happen in parking lots are not part of ICBC's data.