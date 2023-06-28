Mission: Possible returns with emphasis on local tourism

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Your mission, should you choose to accept it (and of course you will), is to support local tourism.

Mission: Possible is back.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Vernon initiative tasks North Okanagan residents with using their super sleuth skills.

The third annual promotion runs from June 30 to July 15.

"Mission Possible provides residents a fun and engaging opportunity to be tourists right here at home," says chamber general manager Dan Proulx.

"Tourism is a significant anchor of our economy through employment and diverse amenities, and we can all play a role in ensuring long-term growth and vitality of the sector."

You can do just that by locating 'classified information' at locations. Once that intelligence is gathered, you can enter to win an ultimate staycation package.

To take part in Mission Possible, visit at least one of four participating businesses:

Cambium Cider

Okanagan Science Centre

Sun Country Cycle

Vernon Farmers’ Market

Once on site, find a secret code word and fill out a ballot. Multiple entries are encouraged by visited all the locations.

"Exploring your own community helps create positive economic impact for local tourism businesses. With Mission Possible, we're encouraging residents to check out the exceptional tourism experiences we have right here in Vernon, and perhaps even plan a staycation this summer," says Torrie Silverthorn, manager of tourism for the City of Vernon.

"We've heard from residents that exploring their own backyard has helped them discover new and exciting spaces which they then recommend to visiting family and friends, further bolstering our local economy, and helping enrich visitor experiences. We encourage everyone to participate in Mission Possible."