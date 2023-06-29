Long weekend revellers warned to keep it safe while having fun

Photo: Jon Manchester

The weekend weather forecast looks favourable for Canada Day revellers – and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are reminding people to expect an increased police presence.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says: “Whatever your plans may be to celebrate, we are encouraging everyone to make good, responsible choices.”

He urges residents to be safe around the water and reminds those who consume alcohol or cannabis to plan ahead for a safe ride home and not to drive.

“If you’re travelling, It’s going to be busy out on the roadways, and motorists need to do their part to ensure they arrive safely,” says Terleski.

He urges motorists to put their phones away and pay attention to the road.

“Please slow down and avoid aggressive driving behaviour,” he advises.

BC Highway Patrol officers will be highly visible over the weekend, conducting enforcement activities to ensure safety on the road.

‘We want to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Canada Day weekend,” Terleski adds.