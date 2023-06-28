Prelim wraps up, accused in OKIB murder to stand trial

Photo: Jon Manchester

The man charged with first-degree murder in a 2022 murder on Okanagan Indian Band reserve will face trial.

A preliminary inquiry for Peter Michael Visintainer wrapped up this week, and he will next appear in Vernon court Aug. 8, to set a date for trial.

Visintainer is charged in the death of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer, whose body was found on 6 Mile Creek Road on May 29, 2022.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit was called in to assist Vernon RCMP in the investigation following the discovery.

Witnesses found the body following an altercation with a man who was driving recklessly. It turned out the vehicle was stolen, and it was traced to a Vernon business.

Visintainer was charged June 2 last year and remains in custody.