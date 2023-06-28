Fire at Armstrong Boys and Girls Club destroys shuttle bus

Photo: Jay Lester

A fire torched a shuttle bus outside the Armstrong Boys and Girls Club overnight.

The bus was reduced to a shell in the fire, and the outside of the building was scorched.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Firefighters were seen at the scene of the fire in downtown Armstrong near the Hassen Arena about 3 a.m.

