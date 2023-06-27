Interior Health issues toxic drug alert in Vernon

Photo: Interior Health

A drug alert was issued for Vernon on Tuesday.

Interior Health says light purple crystals sold as crack actually contain fentanyl analouge and benzodiazepines. It warns it has very high risk of overdose, and high risk of fatal overdose.

The drug may not respond to life-saving naloxone. It may cause amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time.

IH says the alert is in effect until July 4.

Interior health health is reminding anyone using drugs to take steps to prevent overdoses: