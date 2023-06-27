Interior Health issues toxic drug alert in Vernon

Photo: Interior Health
A drug alert was issued for Vernon on Tuesday.
Interior Health says light purple crystals sold as crack actually contain fentanyl analouge and benzodiazepines. It warns it has very high risk of overdose, and high risk of fatal overdose.
The drug may not respond to life-saving naloxone. It may cause amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time.
IH says the alert is in effect until July 4.
Interior health health is reminding anyone using drugs to take steps to prevent overdoses:
- Check your drugs before using! Whether using take home fentanyl testing strips or accessing FTIR technicians in your area, drug checking can inform you about what is in your drugs.
- Crush your drugs into fine powder: Doing so reduces the chance of hot-spots, which are spikes of concentrated fentanyl in the dope.
- Be a buddy: Help a friend by being around while they are using. Stagger use if you are using together.
- Smoking is not safer than injecting, be cautious when smoking your drugs
- Know the risks when mixing drugs
- When using your substance start with a small amount, and then go slow.
- Know the signs of an overdose and be prepared with naloxone.
- If you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose. Download at the App Store or Google Play.