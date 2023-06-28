Thankful Thursday at Towne Theatre helps fund Upper Room Mission winter mat program

Photo: Pixabay

July’s Thankful Thursday at the Towne theatre, will see 100 per cent of tickets sales go to fund the winter mat program at Vernon's Upper Room Mission.

Every month Watkin Motors and the Towne team up to support a local community group. This month, it’s the mission’s In from the Cold program, aimed at providing indoor overnight accommodation for people living on the streets.

In a recent count, 224 people had no place to live in Vernon, which was a 33% increase over the 2019 homeless count of 151 people.

According to the Upper Room Mission website, not everyone who is homeless lives unsheltered lives. Some sleep in shelters, live in motels or their cars, others couch surf.

The mat program provides a safer alternative to homelessness by offering a safe and warm place to stay.

The movie being shown is The Public.

It is about downtown Cincinnati librarians Stuart Goodson (Emilio Estevez) and Myra (Jena Malone), who see their regular winter day shaken up when homeless patrons take shelter in their library for the night to escape the cold.

What starts as a peaceful sit-in quickly escalates into a face-off with the police and the media.

Doors open at six, and after a brief presentation, the movie will start at 6:45.

Tickets are available at the door and online.