Beachy book buys at Vernon Friends of the Library sale

Photo: Vernon Friends of the Library

Beach-loving bookworms won't want to miss the Vernon Friends of the Library book sale.

The sale features many light summer reading choices – perfect for poolside or at the beach.

Friends of the Library will host the sale July 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and July 8 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Vernon branch of Okanagan Library.

Spokesperson Linda Wills says this sale is focusing on fantasy books.

“It's just for summer reading, beach reads, you know, that sort of thing for the summer.”

The sale will take place in the library's community room, on the main floor.

Wills says book buying hopefuls should aim to arrive early, as sales typically have lineups.

Book will be $2 each or 10 for $10.