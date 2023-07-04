Sun Valley Cruise In has downtown, Polson Park and rolling car shows

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's Sun Valley Cruise In returns this coming weekend, July 7-9.

And there are multiple ways to check out the action.

The big show, of course, takes place at Polson Park on Sunday the 9th.

But, before that, there is a downtown Vernon show on 30th Avenue Saturday evening, starting at 4 p.m.

See the cars in motion earlier Saturday in a Rolling Car Show.

The vehicles will roll through a rural, backcountry cruise starting at 11 a.m., leaving from Watkin Motors in Vernon and heading east on Highway 6, passing through Whitevale, Lumby, Mabel Lake Road, Rawlings Lake Road, and Buchanan Road in Coldstream before heading downtown for the 30th Avenue show.

This is the 25th anniversary of the Cruise In.

Participants are expected from as far away as Alberta and the United States.

As many as 350 hotrods, customs, classics, muscle cars, vintage, import and specialty cars and trucks are expected to take part in the weekend.