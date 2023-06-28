SD 22 students awarded close to $300,000 in scholarships and bursaries

Photo: Tracey Prediger

The last three graduation ceremonies for Grade 12 students in School District 22 were held over the weekend.

More than 650 students walked the stage this month to receive their diplomas – but for hundreds more, they also walked away with money in the form of scholarships or bursaries.

District Supt. Christine Perkins says 381 students will share in almost $300,000 in awards to help fund their post-secondary pursuits.

Many of the financial awards come from professional organizations and unions, as well as local business sponsors.

Perkins credits dedicated staff and their behind-the-scenes efforts in connecting students with the funds they need to help them further their education.

The final three grad ceremonies were for students from Fulton, W.L. Seaton, and Vernon Secondary School. Previous grads were held by Kalamalka Secondary in Coldstream and Charles Bloom in Lumby.

A special Grade 12 Indigenous celebration was also held at the beginning of the month.

Every graduating class received a special blessing from an Okanagan Indian Band elder.