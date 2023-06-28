The Raptors set to put on a show as they swoop back into Vernon

Photo: The Raptors

The Raptors swoop back into Vernon next week.

The birds of prey touch down July 4 to 9 at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

The popular display of avian power and grace returns with its focus on education and conservation.

This year's visit will include a gyrfalcon.

A masterful hunter, the gyrfalcon is the largest of the falcon species and is the official bird of the Northwest Territories.

On the opposite end of the size spectrum will be a North American kestrel, the smallest falcon species and "little ninja" of the birds of prey.

"Most of us only see these birds at a distance. Having a chance to see them up close changes your view of these animals. As much as they have an important role, we do as well. We need active conservation practices so we don’t lose these magnificent birds," says ABNC event organizer Keely Schneider.

"Our mandate is to raise awareness for birds of prey and promote conservation," adds The Raptors' Robyn Radcliffe.

"We need to protect our wild places and find balance with the environment. Bringing people closer to our birds of prey can help inspire a love for nature, and in turn, a future where birds and humans can live in balance," says Radcliffe.

Learn what makes these birds unique and thrill as they fly inches above you.

Tickets are available at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/the-raptors.