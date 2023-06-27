Burn victim dies after suspicious incident in downtown Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon RCMP say the victim of a suspicious burn incident on Friday in downtown Vernon has succumbed to their injuries.

On Friday morning, police closed off Justice Park on 30th Avenue along with the opposite corner outside the Okanagan Regional Library.

A blood trail could be seen crossing the street between the two locations.

Vernon RCMP say the Serious Crimes Unit continues to investigate the death.

Police were called to the scene about 6:30 a.m., where they found a person who had suffered serious, life-threatening burn injuries.

The victim was rushed to hospital, but died later that day.

"We want to offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim," says Const. Chris Terleski.

"Although a full determination surrounding criminality has not yet been made, the circumstances leading up to the person's death are being considered suspicious in nature at this time.

"Early indications are that this is an isolated incident and not a random attack, and there is no risk to the public that we are aware of."

Police are seeking public dashcam video from any drivers who may have been passing through the area and captured activity related to the investigation.

"We are asking motorists who were driving in the area of Justice Park between 6 and 6:40 a.m., on Friday, June 23, to check for dashcam footage and contact police if you have it," says Terleski.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-10559.

The victim's identity is not being released by police.