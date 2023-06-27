Gas line break closes street on Vernon's Mission Hill

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A natural gas line break has a street at the top of Vernon's Mission Hill closed.

Firefighters have closed off 15th Street at 15th Avenue after an excavator struck the gas line Tuesday afternoon.

Gas can be heard leaking from the line.

Workers on scene were replacing the water line to a home when they struck the gas line.

Authorities at the scene say FortisBC crews have been called in to shut off the line and repair the break.

Fire crews remain on standby at the scene.