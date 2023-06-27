Members sought for North Okanagan accessibility committee

Photo: Unsplash/Steven HWG

Your say on accessibility is wanted.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is seeking applicants for the new Inter-municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee.

The RDNO, Armstrong, Coldstream, Enderby, Lumby, Spallumcheen and Vernon have opted to form a regional committee under the Accessible British Columbia Act.

The Act requires local governments and public organizations to establish accessibility committees, develop an accessibility plan, and seek public feedback.



Applicants who have disabilities, work with organizations supporting those with disabilities, or face other barriers to working in or interacting with local governments are encouraged to apply.



The advisory committee will help the member municipalities identify and address accessibility barriers.

Input will guide an accessibility plan that considers principles like inclusion, adaptability, diversity, collaboration, self-determination, and universal design, the RDNO says.



To learn more and apply, visit www.rdno.ca/accessibility or the RDNO office at 9848 Aberdeen Rd. Deadline is July 31.