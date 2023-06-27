Subsidized housing for veterans one step closer in Vernon

Photo: Canadian Armed Forces

The Southern Interior Veterans Society is hoping to build affordable housing for veterans in Vernon.

The society passed one hurdle, Monday, when Vernon city council endorsed the plan, agreeing to have Mayor Victor Cumming write a letter of support to BC Housing.

Terry Rysz is the board chair of the society and says the next step is to apply directly to BC Housing for funding of the subsidized housing.

“I know that BC housing really has an appetite to support ... people that are in need,” says Rysz.

He says there’s nearly 500 veterans living in the North Okanagan and Revelstoke area.

The envisioned project would be a 42-unit, four-storey building on BC Housing property, at 3800 27th Ave.

The Provincial Rental Housing Corporation, a BC Housing division, currently owns the land, with zoning for three condo buildings. Two of these have been built as BC Housing subsidized rental buildings.

The veterans society has applied for funding through Veterans Affairs and is looking into the Community Housing Fund, which would provide an opportunity to veterans and their families in need of affordable housing.

In addition to applying to BC Housing, the society will need to get a committee together to deal with consultants, and ensure the group has full registered charity status.

Rysz says getting all of this off the ground has been a series of steps, and the society is now seeing “some serious traction.”

The Homes for Heroes Foundation estimates there as many as 5,000 homeless veterans on the streets in Canada.

Unrelated to the veterans society, it has built a series of tiny home villages in other parts of Canada.