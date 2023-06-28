Creepy early morning drone scopes Lavington backyard

Contributed James Hamilton

A Lavington man is sounding the alarm to alert neighbours after an "unsettling" incident in his backyard.

James Hamilton says he found "unsettling footage" on his security cameras after an early morning incident while his family slept.

Hamilton says the security cameras picked up a drone flying low to the ground around his yard about 4 a.m.

The drone flew around his house and into the backyard.

"This can't be explained away as a kid playing with a drone," Hamilton wrote in a Facebook post that has drawn dozens of shocked comments from neighbours in the Lavington FB Facebook group.

He says seeing a drone wouldn't be too strange if it weren't for the early morning hour of the creepy incident, which sparked fear among female members of the group.

The security footage shows the lighted drone flying through his yard somewhat randomly.

Some speculated the pilot may have been scoping out the property for a future theft, others simply feared for their privacy.

Hamilton urged anyone else seeing anything out of the ordinary to comment on the post and contact authorities.

"I'm guessing I'm not the only backyard that was being snooped," says Hamilton.