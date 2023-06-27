Pride Flag set to fly at Vernon City Hall in August

Photo: Unsplash/Sophie Emeny

The Pride flag will again fly at Vernon City Hall.

Council agreed Monday to fly the flag on the new community flag pole in front of City Hall during Vernon Pride Week, Aug. 8-14.

International Pride Month wraps up in June, but Vernon celebrates Pride in August so as to stagger local events and allow people to attend them all.

Last year was the first ever Pride Week in Vernon, which saw the flag raised above City Hall.

Council unanimously supported the flag raising both last year and this year.

Vernon Pride spokesperson Dawn Tucker said during last year's event that she hoped for unity among Vernonites.

"It's important to focus on the positive," said Tucker.

This year's event comes during a time of rising hatred in the United States towards the LGBTQ+ community, even including acts of violence.

The tension has prompted security for the first time at some Pride events in Canada, or increased security for those in larger centres that already required it.